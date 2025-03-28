I-65 closed in NW Indiana after cattle truck carrying 127 cows rolls over

Lanes were closed on I-65 in northwest Indiana Friday morning and lengthy delays were expected after a cattle truck carrying more than 100 cows overturned, according to the Indiana State Police.
According to an 8:40 a.m. post from Sgt. Glen Fifield, the crash occurred on I-65 near westbound I-80/94 in Lake County.
"All lanes blocked, seek alternative routes," Fifield said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This will be a lengthy all-day detail until the roadway completely reopens."
Rollover crash I-65 NB to WB I-80/94. Cattle truck hauling 127 heads of cattle. All lanes blocked, seek alternative routes. This will be a lengthy all-day detail until the roadway completely reopens. @cbschicago @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @nbcchicago @fox32news @RegionNewsNow… pic.twitter.com/BFwBEGkJv4— Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) March 28, 2025
Traffic Net reported traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.
No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
