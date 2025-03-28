Indiana

I-65 closed in NW Indiana after cattle truck carrying 127 cows rolls over

Lengthy delays were expected, the Indiana State Police said

Lanes were closed on I-65 in northwest Indiana Friday morning and lengthy delays were expected after a cattle truck carrying more than 100 cows overturned, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to an 8:40 a.m. post from Sgt. Glen Fifield, the crash occurred on I-65 near westbound I-80/94 in Lake County.

"All lanes blocked, seek alternative routes," Fifield said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "This will be a lengthy all-day detail until the roadway completely reopens."

Traffic Net reported traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

