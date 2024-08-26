I-57 traffic, delays expected following deadly hit-and-run

Some lanes on I-57 were closed and traffic was backing up during the Monday morning commute after a deadly hit-and-run crash, the Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of I-57 and 111th Street in Chicago, ISP said. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder with a passenger outside. The passenger was struck by an unknown vehicle, which did not stop and continued northbound, ISP said.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, ISP said.

As of 6:20 a.m., all northbound lanes were shut down, ISP said, with traffic diverted to 119th. NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin recommended drivers consider alternates including Halsted, Vincennes or the Bishop Ford.

By 7:45 a.m., lanes had reopened, ISP said.