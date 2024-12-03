Chicago Traffic

I-57 lanes in south suburbs closed after rollover crash; traffic, backups expected

Traffic was building and a detour was in place on I-57 in Blue Island after an early morning rollover crash closed outbound lanes and left at least one person injured, the Illinois State Police said.

According to ISP, the crash occurred about 5:18 a.m. on I-57 in the southbound lanes, south of 127th Street and Calumet Park.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a multi-unit traffic crash with injuries, ISP said. As of 6:20 a.m., all southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being diverted off I-57 and 127th Street for a detour.

As of early Tuesday morning, an investigation was ongoing and responders were still on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

