I-55 Ramp to Lake Shore Drive Remains Closed as Other Ramps Reopen, CTA Schedules Resume

Most Chicago highway ramps have reopened following a day of protests and looting in the Loop, but the Stevenson ramp onto northbound Lake Shore Drive will remain closed until further notice, according to Illinois State Police.

On Saturday, state police had closed down at least five ramps onto major highways throughout the city, including the Interstate 55 ramp onto Lake Shore Drive, during a day of protests that turned violent and ultimately ended with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Throughout the day Saturday, state police shut down a series of ramps to control access to downtown, including the Ida B. Wells Drive ramp from Interstate 290, the I-290 eastbound ramp at I-90/94, the I-90 northbound exit to Augusta, and the I-90 southbound ramp at Ohio.

Those ramps were all reopened by Sunday morning, but the Stevenson ramp to Lake Shore Drive will remain closed until further notice.

CTA train service, which was halted through the Loop as a result of Saturday’s protests, was slowly restored through the overnight hours, although riders could still see some residual delays, according to the agency.

