i-55

I-55 near Bolingbrook closed after semi-truck strikes pedestrians; traffic, delays expected

All northbound lanes on I-55 near Joliet Road are currently shut down, police say

By Francie Swidler

All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 near Bolingbrook are closed and traffic is significantly backed up as Illinois State Police investigate a deadly overnight crash involving two pedestrians and a semi-truck.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 3:23 a.m. on I-55 at milepost 267, near Route 52 and Joliet Road.

According to police, the crash occurred when the driver and passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over onto the right shoulder of the highway exited their vehicle, and stood close to one of the lanes on the highway. The driver of a semi-truck traveling on I-55 struck the two pedestrians and then fled the scene, officials say.

According to officials, the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The second pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Total Traffic reports inbound delays upwards of 75 minutes, with delays backed up as far as Route 126.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

