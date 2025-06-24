I-55 lanes in suburbs closed due to rolled over semi truck; traffic ‘jam packed'

Lanes were closed and major delays and backups were expected on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) Tuesday morning due to a rolled over semi truck, Illinois State Police said.

The investigation began around 6:07 a.m. in the northbound lanes at County Line Road near Burr Ridge. According to NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin, hazmat was also called to the scene due to spill of epoxy resin.

The driver of the semi was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, ISP said, and northbound lanes at Route 83 were closed.

"This area is jam packed," Martin said, with delays building as far back as Bolingbrook. An onlooker delay in the outbound lanes was also forming, Martin said.

Traffic Net reported hours-long backups due to the crash.

Another major traffic backup in the Chicago area Tuesday morning was on I-94 at Sibley, where police were investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. According to ISP, southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford near Dolton Avenue were closed as part of the investigation.

No further details were available. This is a developing story that will be updated.