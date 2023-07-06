I-55 crash near Romeoville closes lanes; delays, traffic expected

Delays and traffic are expected and several lanes are closed on Interstate 55 near Romeoville after an accident, traffic officials say.

According to Total Traffic, a crash involving a truck in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber Road near I-355 has resulted in at least three outbound lanes closed and lengthy backups of at least 50 minutes.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Jen DeSalvo reports inbound traffic is also slow due to an onlooker delay.

No further details were provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.