Lanes are closed in both directions on the Eisenhower Expressway between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road in the western suburbs after a person was fatally struck following a multi-vehicle crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said troopers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on I-290 near 25th Avenue in the eastbound lanes.

According to police, a pedestrian from one of the vehicles involved exited their vehicle and crossed over the center median before being fatally struck in the westbound lanes.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-290 between Mannheim Road and 25th Avenue have been closed as an investigation is underway.

There was no further information available.