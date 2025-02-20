Lanes are closed in both directions on the Eisenhower Expressway between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road in the western suburbs after a person was fatally struck following a multi-vehicle crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Officials said troopers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on I-290 near 25th Avenue in the eastbound lanes.
According to police, a pedestrian from one of the vehicles involved exited their vehicle and crossed over the center median before being fatally struck in the westbound lanes.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-290 between Mannheim Road and 25th Avenue have been closed as an investigation is underway.
There was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.