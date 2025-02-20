Eisenhower Expressway

I-290 closed in both directions in west suburbs after person fatally struck following multi-vehicle crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

police lights
Getty Images

Lanes are closed in both directions on the Eisenhower Expressway between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road in the western suburbs after a person was fatally struck following a multi-vehicle crash, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said troopers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on I-290 near 25th Avenue in the eastbound lanes.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to police, a pedestrian from one of the vehicles involved exited their vehicle and crossed over the center median before being fatally struck in the westbound lanes.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-290 between Mannheim Road and 25th Avenue have been closed as an investigation is underway.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Eisenhower Expressway
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us