Hyde Park Summer Fest kicks off this weekend on Chicago's south side

Set up is underway for one of the biggest music festivals on Chicago's south side: Hyde Park Summer Fest.

The two-day festival, scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at Hyde Park's Midway Plaisance, brings together "iconic artists, local brands and Chicago's diverse neighborhoods together for a weekend of music, community and celebration of Chicago culture," organizers say.

The event includes more than two dozen big name and local musical acts, beer and food vendors, local DJs and more. Musical headliners include 2 Chainz, Clipse, Lil Kim and more.

"As a Black-owned festival, it's important for us to create a welcoming, inclusive space for our neighbors and business owners to celebrate Chicago culture through music and food while honoring hip-hop's impact on the world," founder of Hyde Park Summer Fest Jonathan Swain said in a press release.

Hours of operations at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Tickets are required and begin at $99. More information can be found here.