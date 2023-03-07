Hyde Park Summer Fest Among Several Music Festivals Returning To Chicago In 2023

Summer 2023 is quickly approaching, and a number of notable Chicago music festivals will be returning in just a few months.

From house music to punk rock to reggaeton, there's a little something for everyone in Chicago this summer.

Hyde Park Summer Fest is one such event, as festival organizers announced the event's return for this year.

It will take place from June 17-18 at Midway Plaisance Park in Chicago's historic Hyde Park neighborhood. The hip-hop festival will be headlined by iconic rap duo Clipse, with 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Vic Mensa, Twista, and more set to perform at this year's event.

To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, see here.

Hyde Park Fest is just one of many festivals coming to the Windy City in a few months. We've rounded up the top festivals set to hit the city this summer.

Summer 2023 Festivals:

Windy City Smokeout - Country Music and BBQ Festival

Genre: Country

When: July 13-16

Where: 1901 W. Madison St.

Sueños Festival

Genre: Latin, Reggaeton

When: May 27-28

Where: Grant Park

ARC Music Festival

Genre: House

When: Sept. 1-3

Where: Union Park

Lollapalooza

Genre: Variety

When: Aug. 3-6

Where: Grant Park

Pitchfork Festival

Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Union Park

Ruido Fest

Genre: Spanish Rock, Alternative

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Adams Park

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Douglass Park

Ravinia Festival

Genre: Variety

When: May – September 2023

Where: Ravinia - Highland Park

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival

Genre: House

When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Where: Jackson Park

Riot Fest

Genre: Punk Rock, Alternative Rock

When: September 15-17

Where: Douglas Park

Heatwave Music Festival

Genre: EDM

When: June 10-11

Where: Union Park

Chicago Jazz Festival

Genre: Jazz

When: Sept. 1-4

Where: Millennium Park