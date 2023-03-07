Hyde Park Summer Fest Among Several Music Festivals Returning To Chicago In 2023

Summer 2023 is quickly approaching, and a number of notable Chicago music festivals will be returning in just a few months.
From house music to punk rock to reggaeton, there's a little something for everyone in Chicago this summer.
Hyde Park Summer Fest is one such event, as festival organizers announced the event's return for this year.
It will take place from June 17-18 at Midway Plaisance Park in Chicago's historic Hyde Park neighborhood. The hip-hop festival will be headlined by iconic rap duo Clipse, with 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Vic Mensa, Twista, and more set to perform at this year's event.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, see here.
Hyde Park Fest is just one of many festivals coming to the Windy City in a few months. We've rounded up the top festivals set to hit the city this summer.
Summer 2023 Festivals:
Local
Windy City Smokeout - Country Music and BBQ Festival
Genre: Country
When: July 13-16
Where: 1901 W. Madison St.
Genre: Latin, Reggaeton
When: May 27-28
Where: Grant Park
Genre: House
When: Sept. 1-3
Where: Union Park
Genre: Variety
When: Aug. 3-6
Where: Grant Park
Genre: Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Union Park
Genre: Spanish Rock, Alternative
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Adams Park
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap
When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Douglass Park
Genre: Variety
When: May – September 2023
Where: Ravinia - Highland Park
The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival
Genre: House
When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Where: Jackson Park
Genre: Punk Rock, Alternative Rock
When: September 15-17
Where: Douglas Park
Genre: EDM
When: June 10-11
Where: Union Park
Genre: Jazz
When: Sept. 1-4
Where: Millennium Park