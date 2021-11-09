Hyde Park Residents Shaken After Fatal Shooting, Other Acts of Violence Tuesday

The search is on for a killer in Hyde Park after a recent graduate of the University of Chicago was gunned down Tuesday, but it was one of several disturbing acts of violence that took place in the area.

Hyde Park, a community anchored by the university, has been shaken to its core after a series of violent acts on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man was killed in one of those acts, shot during an attempted robbery as he walked just blocks from the school.

“Initially we thought it was probably just a tire pop or something, then about 10 seconds later we heard a car rushing and taking off,” one person, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The resident, who lives near the shooting scene at 54th Place and Ellis, shared their experience with NBC 5.

“I saw a body laying on the street, and our neighbor was there, doing CPR,” the resident said.

The victim in the case, who has not yet been identified by police, was shot once in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rep. Bobby Rush came to the neighborhood after the shooting, saying that his heart was with the victim and that he is pushing in Congress for a stronger response to gun violence.

“We have to treat violence in Chicago the same way we are treating the pandemic of the coronavirus,” he said.

Rush’s opponent in the 2022 Democratic primary, community activist Jahmal Cole, was apparently shot at near the intersection of 53rd Street and Harper, less than a mile away from where the fatal shooting took place.

Cole, in an Instagram post, said he had to dive for cover, and suffered a wound to his neck during the incident.

“I dove underneath the car. I ran for my life, like everybody on the street,” he said.

No one was hit in the shooting, but multiple vehicles were damaged and two businesses were hit, according to Chicago police. Cole does not believe he was targeted in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Early Tuesday near Washington Park, a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death during a domestic incident, according to police, capping off a day that shook up residents and students.

“When you don’t feel safe on your own block, that’s just tragic,” one resident said.

“I’m just really shocked, and scared,” another added.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the incidents.