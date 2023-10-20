Hyde Park becomes the latest Chicago neighborhood to be named among the ‘coolest' in the world

Chicago has more than 170 neighborhoods, all unique in their own way - whether for their culture, architecture or aesthetics.

This year, Hyde Park, a community of around 27,000 residents on the city's South Side, made Time Out's list of "40 Coolest neighborhoods in the world" for 2023.

"Hyde Park exemplifies the best of Chicago, with the spirit of a small town, yet the many amenities of a bustling metropolis," the community's entry read. "You can dine at the neighborhood’s top restaurants and enjoy everything from award-winning Southern fare and po’ boys to mouthwatering burgers and amazing Italian cuisine."

The list, according to Time Out, was compiled based on input from local experts and thousands of reader surveys from around the globe. It also incorporated factors like community and social ventures, access to green space and more.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hyde Park isn't the first Chicago neighborhood to make the list, however.

Avondale, located on the city's North Side, ranked 16th last year.

The community of around 36,000 residents stood out for its ties to the Polish community, top-rated Mexican food and array of eccentric small businesses -- in addition to opportunities for both growing families and solo residents.

In 2021, another North Side neighborhood, Andersonville, was ranked number two -- second only to Norrebro, Copenhagen.

Additional neighborhoods named among the "coolest" include Pilsen, which made the list in 2019. The West Loop attained the 18th spot of the 50 "coolest" neighborhoods in the world in 2018.