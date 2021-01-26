Hy-Vee to Begin COVID Vaccinations at Several Illinois Locations Wednesday

Hy-Vee is joining the list of grocery and pharmacy chains now offering coronavirus vaccinations in Illinois as the state enters its next stage, opening up doses to millions of residents.

Beginning Wednesday, several Hy-Vee locations in Illinois will start vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B of the state's rollout, officials announced Tuesday.

The company, which has 16 locations in central and southern Illinois, said it hopes to offer up to 200 vaccinations per day.

• To make an appointment, eligible individuals can register at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent

• Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm (most locations)

Hy-Vee has stores in Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Hamilton, Milan, Moline, Macomb, Peoria, Peru, Rock Island, Silvis, Springfield, and Sycamore.

Already, 92 Walgreens and 92 Jewel-Osco locations in Illinois began vaccinations or opened up appointments for eligible Illinois residents.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

The state said "additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments" in the coming days as well.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed Friday that beginning this week and next, the big-box retailer will start providing inoculations in the city of Chicago as well as in Indiana along with six other states.

The company has already been providing vaccinations in New Mexico and Arkansas, where it's headquartered. (For more information on their vaccine rollout click here.)

In addition, Illinois' Department of Public Health also launched a site for eligible residents to find vaccine events and make appointments.

“This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide," Pritzker said in a statement. "That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening tomorrow at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online. As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments – and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we’ll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other.”

Here's a full breakdown of how to register or schedule an appointment at the above locations:

To make an appointment through a state-run vaccination site, click here . For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: You may be required to provide proof of employment as health care personnel using an employee ID, a recent letter from your employer, or a recent pay stub. If you are not eligible in this phase, your vaccination appointment will be rejected.

. For a statewide vaccination locations map or to find a site near you, click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment through these sites will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible in Phase 1B can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need:

"At this time, these sites will be available by appointment only," the governor's office said in a release Monday. "As the federal supply of vaccines increases and Illinois receives more vaccine, the state will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks."

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.