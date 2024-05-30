Hurricane Harbor Chicago water park opens for 2024 summer season

One of the Chicago area's most popular water parks will open for the season this weekend.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago, located on Six Flags Great America property in suburban Gurnee, will open for the 2024 summer season Saturday, a spokesperson said.

The 20-acre water park features more than a dozen rides, a lazy river, a "surf rider" pool, kids splash zones and more. It also includes Tsunami Surge, the World's Tallest Water Coaster, the spokesperson added.

The water park is open on weekends only through June 9, the spokesperson said. Daily summer operations begin June 15. Tickets start at $30, according to the Hurricane Harbor website.

Six Flags Great America, the "thrill capitol of the Midwest" opened for the summer season in April. Later this summer, a new ride called "Sky Striker" will debut at the park.

Also opening Saturday for the summer season will be Raging Waves, the state's largest water park. Raging Waves, located in Yorkville, is approximately 50 miles west of Chicago.