It's not just beach season in and around Chicago -- it's water park season, too.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago, a 20-acre water park located in suburban Gurnee alongside Six Flags Great America, will officially open for the 2023 season Saturday, a press release from the park says.

The family-friendly park features dozens of waterslides, a "Surf Rider" area, a lazy river, cabanas and "Tsunami Surge," the tallest water coaster in the world, park officials say.

Standing at 86 feet, Hurricane Harbor says Tsunami Surge is the "World's Tallest Water Coaster." Guests can hit top speeds of 28 miles per hour over 950 feet of enclosed tunnels and open-air slides. The ride also features "three gravity-defying blasts, five breathtaking drops and five hairpin turns."

Hurricane Harbor Chicago is open weekend through June 11, with daily summer operations beginning June 15.

Six Flags Great America opened for the season on April 22.

Tickets are on sale now and begin at $29.99 for a single day pass. More information can be found here.