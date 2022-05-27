Hurricane Harbor Chicago Opens Saturday For the 2022 Season

Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford at Six Flags are set to make a splash over Labor Day weekend as both water parks open for the 2022 season Saturday.

New last year to Hurricane Harbor Chicago in Gurnee is Tsunami Surge, the world's tallest water coaster. According to the park, the coaster stands 86-feet in the air, and can reach a speed of 28 miles per hour amid enclosed tunnels with open air slides and five major drops.

This year, Hurricane Harbor Rockford includes new dining options, upgrades to the kids’ areas, and the renovation of Tsunami Bay, Illinois’s Largest Wave Pool.

Single-day tickets for both locations begin at $29.99. The parks are open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago is adjacent to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, at 1 Great America Pkwy. Hurricane Harbor Rockford is located at 7820 Cherryvale N Blvd in Cherry Valley.