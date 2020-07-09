Hurricane Harbor Chicago Announces Reopening Date, Changes

Hurricane Harbor Chicago will reopen for the 2020 season later this month with "extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols," the park announced Thursday.

The waterpark is set to allow members and season pass holders from July 20-26. After that, the park will allow reduced attendance levels using a new reservation system.

“Visiting Hurricane Harbor Chicago is a much loved way to beat the summer heat for so many in the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our waterpark," Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago President Hank Salemi said in a statement. "The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone."

The park plans to use thermal imaging for temperature checks, new touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering to limit contact, officials announced. Masks will be required in the park, but not on waterslides or in water attractions and pools, and will be provided for those who don't have one, according to the park's announcement.

Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family members but cannot share a tube with anyone outside of their group. There will be a limited number of lifejackets so people are encouraged to bring their own for kids under 42 inches.

Park officials said that while the waterpark is reopening, the theme park has not yet determined a reopening date.

Reservations for members and season pass holders at Hurricane Harbor open Friday. Other guests will be able to reserve dates "later this month."