2 arrested for animal cruelty after 50-plus dogs abandoned at dog park in Belvidere

Concepcion Rodriguez and Bruce Walla were identified as suspects after 54 Maltese mixed-breed dogs were abandoned at the Hammertime Unleashed Dog Park in Belvidere in July.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two people in far northwest suburban Huntley were arrested on animal cruelty charges following a several months long investigation after dozens of dogs were abandoned at a park, police announced Monday.

Concepcion Rodriguez, 61, and Bruce Walla, 54, of Huntley, were each charged with 19 counts of cruelty to animals - a Class A misdemeanor - and 19 counts of violation of owner's duties - a Class B misdemeanor, Huntley police said in a news release. Rodriguez was also charged with 54 counts of animal cruelty by the Boone County Sheriff's Office, police said.

Both Rodriguez and Walla were identified as suspects after 54 Maltese mixed-breed dogs were abandoned at the Hammertime Unleashed Dog Park in Belvidere on July 15, police said. Following an investigation, search warrants were obtained at the suspects' home and executed on July 25.

At the home, an unspecified additional animals were recovered and turned over to the McHenry County Animal Control, which provided medical care. The residence was also deemed uninhabitable by the McHenry County Health Department, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the case was encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311.

