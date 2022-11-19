Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches

The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday.

The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags.

“Well thank God for being here, and feeding the homeless, I just appreciate it,” resident Ophelia Fleming said.

Several turkey giveaways took place across the city Saturday, and many more are planned in the days leading up to Thanksgiving - with demand especially high.

According to the American Farm Bureau, a turkey this year costs 20% more this year compared to last year.

“I don’t have to go to the store and pay $50 for a turkey, when I get it here free,” Ammie Fenton said.

Fenton picked up a turkey from Chicago's Saint Sabina Catholic Church.

"It is helpful because the cost of food is very expensive," she said.

Volunteers at Saint Sabina spent several hours unloading a truck full of turkeys, with the goal of passing out about 800 turkeys in all.

“It is a blessing to bless other people, and we are doing this because we love the community,” said Rev. Thulani Magwaza, co-pastor at Saint Sabina.