Indiana State Police

Hundreds of gallons of tar spills onto Indiana highway, snarling traffic

A silver semi truck, carrying a white trailer, is seen splattered with tar after a significant crash on the Indiana Toll Road Aug. 22, 2023. Tar is also seen all over the pavement in front of the truck.
Indiana State Police

An “extensive cleanup” is underway on I-80/I-94 in northwest Indiana after a truck spilled hundreds of gallons of tar onto the roadway Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 5.6 on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 750 gallons of tar spilled onto the roadway, with officials warning motorists that cleanup is “expected to be extensive” and to last for a prolonged period.

According to Total Traffic, backups are reported from Cline Avenue all the way across the Illinois border and back to the beginning of the Tri-State Tollway. Express lanes are currently closed at Cline Avenue for crash cleanup.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Indiana State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us