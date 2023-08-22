Hundreds of gallons of tar spills onto Indiana highway, snarling traffic

An “extensive cleanup” is underway on I-80/I-94 in northwest Indiana after a truck spilled hundreds of gallons of tar onto the roadway Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 5.6 on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 750 gallons of tar spilled onto the roadway, with officials warning motorists that cleanup is “expected to be extensive” and to last for a prolonged period.

According to Total Traffic, backups are reported from Cline Avenue all the way across the Illinois border and back to the beginning of the Tri-State Tollway. Express lanes are currently closed at Cline Avenue for crash cleanup.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was immediately available.