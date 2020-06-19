Hundreds March in Downtown Chicago Juneteenth Rally Calling For Racial Justice

Hundreds of people, including Illinois faith leaders and politicians, participated in a march Friday in downtown Chicago, calling for an end to systemic racism on Juneteenth.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were in attendance.

Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Community Church in Bronzeville says the movement has five pillars: systemic racism, housing, economic development, physical and mental health as well as pushing for legislation aimed at these goals.