Hundreds March in Downtown Chicago Juneteenth Rally Calling For Racial Justice

Hundreds of people, including Illinois faith leaders and politicians, participated in a march Friday in downtown Chicago, calling for an end to systemic racism on Juneteenth.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were in attendance.

Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Community Church in Bronzeville says the movement has five pillars: systemic racism, housing, economic development, physical and mental health as well as pushing for legislation aimed at these goals.

12 photos
1/12
Emma Asante
2/12
Emma Asante
3/12
Emma Asante
4/12
Emma Asante
5/12
Emma Asante
6/12
Emma Asante
7/12
Emma Asante
8/12
Emma Asante
9/12
Emma Asante
10/12
Emma Asante
11/12
Emma Asante
12/12

This article tagged under:

chicago juneteenthjuneteenth marchjuneteenth chicago march

More Photo Galleries

See Inside Deerfield ‘Pie House' On Market for $270K
See Inside Deerfield ‘Pie House' On Market for $270K
Photos: Chicago Artist Aims to Capture Emotion, ‘Add Color to a Dark Situation'
Photos: Chicago Artist Aims to Capture Emotion, ‘Add Color to a Dark Situation'
Photos: New White House Fence Becomes Backdrop for Protest Art
Photos: New White House Fence Becomes Backdrop for Protest Art
Photos: See the Signs Union Park Protesters Carried During Saturday March in Chicago
Photos: See the Signs Union Park Protesters Carried During Saturday March in Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us