Hundreds Gather Outside Naperville Police Station to Protest George Floyd’s Death

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Naperville Police Department Monday following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after being pinned down by an officer.

While many protests were peaceful, civil unrest — including looting, destruction of buildings and violence — has been reported in Chicago, the suburbs and communities nationwide.

The protest in Naperville appeared to be peaceful Monday afternoon, and at one point, attendees asked Mayor Steve Chirico and other city officials to "take a knee" with them, and they did so.

Several police officers, some with large shields and face masks, stood nearby as the demonstration took place.