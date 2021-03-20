Hundreds Gather for ‘Stop Asian Hate' March in Logan Square

Following the shooting deaths of eight people, including six Asian women, in the Atlanta area, people rallied together Saturday in Chicago's Logan Square community to denounce racism and hatred targeting Asian Americans during the pandemic.

Spreading a message of unity and solidarity, hundreds of marchers chanted "stop Asian hate" as they traversed streets of the Northwest Side neighborhood.

"It’s just sad," said participant Arami Hackett. "Why you have to hurt people you don’t know? Just killed people tor whatever reason."

Hackett, who lives in Chicago, says even though she hasn't experienced racism first-hand, the attacks on others need to stop.

"If this happened... to your own grandma to your own grandpa, you know, your mom, how would you feel?" she told NBC 5.

Participants also voiced concerns about acts of racism toward Asian Americans during the pandemic. According to the organization "Stop AAPI Hate," 3,800 hate crime incidents have been reported since its beginning.

"I come here, I think of not only for me but also for my next generation," said marcher Dai Quing. "I think they should have the same opportunity and be respected equal."