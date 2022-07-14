Danny Golden Shooting

Hundreds Gather for Prayer Service as Injured Chicago Police Officer Recuperates at Area Hospital

Danny Golden was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot while trying to break up a bar fight on Saturday

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a night of deep emotion and of hope as hundreds gathered for a prayer service in recognition of Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly.

Golden, who was off-duty at the time, was shot on June 9, according to police. The bullet severed his spine, and he is paralyzed from the waist down.

On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Shrine Chapel at St. Rita, where Golden attended high school.

“Danny, we are with you. We are all with you,” one attendee said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Golden is still hospitalized for his injuries, but he sent a video message to those in attendance.

“I’m working hard to get back out there,” he said. “To my friends, my family, thanks for everything over the last few days.”

Meanwhile, fundraisers are being held to generate funds to help pay for medical bills and other items. A lemonade stand in Mount Greenwood raised more than $12,000 on Wednesday, and a GoFundMe has also raised thousands of dollars for Golden and his family.

Local

the food guy 2 hours ago

The Food Guy: Italian Food Corridor's Comeback

Southwest Side 2 hours ago

Faulty Elevators at Condo Building Strand Southwest Side Woman at Home for Days: ‘Like in Prison, Like in House Arrest'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also sent Golden a message, thanking him for his service both as a police officer and as a retired military veteran.

Three men have been charged in the shooting. All three men are being held without bond in the case.

This article tagged under:

Danny Golden ShootingChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us