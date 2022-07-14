Hundreds Gather for Prayer Service as Injured Chicago Police Officer Recuperates at Area Hospital

It was a night of deep emotion and of hope as hundreds gathered for a prayer service in recognition of Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly.

Golden, who was off-duty at the time, was shot on June 9, according to police. The bullet severed his spine, and he is paralyzed from the waist down.

On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Shrine Chapel at St. Rita, where Golden attended high school.

“Danny, we are with you. We are all with you,” one attendee said.

Golden is still hospitalized for his injuries, but he sent a video message to those in attendance.

“I’m working hard to get back out there,” he said. “To my friends, my family, thanks for everything over the last few days.”

Meanwhile, fundraisers are being held to generate funds to help pay for medical bills and other items. A lemonade stand in Mount Greenwood raised more than $12,000 on Wednesday, and a GoFundMe has also raised thousands of dollars for Golden and his family.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also sent Golden a message, thanking him for his service both as a police officer and as a retired military veteran.

Three men have been charged in the shooting. All three men are being held without bond in the case.