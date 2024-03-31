Hundreds evacuate Libertyville restaurant as fire erupts during Easter brunch

Easter brunch at a longstanding restaurant in suburban Libertyville was disrupted when a fire ignited at a buffet table, forcing hundreds of customers and employees to evacuate.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. on Sunday at Austin's Saloon, 481 Peterson Rd. According to the Libertyville Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke pouring out of the building as well as a possible fire in the bar area.

While the flames were extinguished by the building's sprinkler system, heavy smoke persisted following the fire. One person was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Three others suffered smoke inhalation and were treated by paramedics on the scene.

According to the restaurant's owner, a malfunction occurred at a 40-foot-long buffet table with propane tanks underneath. Flames shot around 7 to 8 feet in the air, burning the ceiling and table area. Smoke subsequently filled the building, causing patrons to run from the structure.

The restaurant sustained an unknown amount of fire, smoke and water damage. The Libertyville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by 13 other suburban fire departments, officials stated.

A cause hadn't been determined as of Sunday afternoon.