Hundreds celebrate Easter at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pilsen

Thousands in the faith community across Chicago gathered Sunday to celebrate Easter, marking a moment of hope during dark times.

The observance marks a holy day in the Christian faith, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the Pilsen congregation hopes the message of the day goes out from the church.

"Every Sunday is a reenactment of the lord’s passion of death and resurrection," said Father Michael Enright, who lead Sunday's service as St. Paul's. "Every Sunday is a message of hope and joy."

Parishioners kept that message at the forefront Sunday.

“It’s a beautiful way to bring people back to the church and how important it is in our lives," said Carla Rodriguez of Little Village, who attended the mass with her children. "In this time we are living in I don’t think we should focus on the bad things, we should focus on Him."

Following all three masses at St. Paul's, children ended the festivities with a massive Easter egg hunt, searching for more than 6,000 eggs at the church.

"Sometimes we forget about them because our mass is a traditional way," said Rodriguez. "Then we bring joy to the children and they’re excited, [they say] I need to get my basket and need to get going because the Easter egg hunt!"

Parishioners also filled into Holy Name Cathedral downtown, and enjoyed a sunrise service in Daley Plaza Sunday morning, among hundreds of services across the Chicago area.