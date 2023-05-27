Hundreds Call for End to Gun Violence in Chicago at Peace March

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Chicago on Saturday, calling for peace and for an end to gun violence in the city.

“Memorial Day is a high time of crime within our city, and we believe in God, that before the holiday begins, we’re praying in advance that this is going to be the safest summer Chicago has ever experienced,” said Pastor Jermone Glenn.

New Life Covenant Church Southeast held its annual “Prayer on the 9” event near South Greenwood Avenue and East 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

“I grew up in this city, born, and raised only left to go to college to come right back,” said Pastor John Hannah. “Why am I here? Because I love my city. I love my city, and I want to make sure we can cover our young people because our youth matter.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Pastor Hannah was joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson on stage.

“If we want a better, stronger, safer Chicago, we have to invest in one another,” he said. “So thank you for your commitment and your love for the city of Chicago and know that your work, your organizing, your love is on full display, that my administration will do everything in power to fulfill the best part of our existence.”

Chicago police officers made their presence known, working around the clock in different communities to ensure everyone is safe.

“What we want to do is have everybody be responsible and have a good safe holiday,’ said Chicago Police Interim Supt. Fred Waller.

While police and community leaders are hoping for a peaceful weekend, at least 20 people have been shot, five fatally, since Friday night. The victims range in age from 16 to 69 years old.

Among those who died was a 35-year-old man identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as William Hair.

Investigators said he was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk at around 2:14 a.m. near Surf Street and Pine Grove Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood. The motive still under investigation.