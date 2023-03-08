Hundreds Attend Visitation For Slain Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call in Gage Park a week ago, and his family, friends and colleagues at the department have begun to say their goodbyes at a memorial service Wednesday.

All levels of law enforcement were in attendance at his visitation Wednesday, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker paid the family a visit as well to honor a main who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s devastating,” said 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares. “I came here today to support the family to pay my respects to Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso," she added. "Their pain is our pain.”

Inside the Oak Lawn funeral home, Officer Vasquez Lasso’s coffin was draped in a Chicago flag. Outside, a line wrapped around the building with people waiting to pay their respects.

Tabares represents the ward where Vasquez Lasso lived and worked. She described the mood inside the visitation.

“Very sad. I mean it’s a sad day here in Chicago. It’s heartbreaking.”

“This is one of the saddest ones I’ve ever seen," said former alderman Bob Fioretti. "I walked in that room and you could have heard a pin drop. People were just taken back I think because of his age but because of what he did for the city.”

The city not only showed their appreciation, but people from across the state and country. One man came from Detroit and carried this wooden cross at the funeral home entrance.

“This is a message of love and hope and peace and healing. And that’s what we’re here for today to help everyone in the area heal,” said Dan Beazley.

“I just hope that his family finds peace and I hope that the pain goes away soon," said veteran, William Cook.

One group knows that pain all to well. They're known as the Gold Star families. They've all lost a loved one in the line of duty. Now, they’re increasing their membership with the Vasquez Lasso family. A name they hope after today the community will never forget.

“I think it’s also important to remember that these families sacrificed," said Gold Star family member, Maria Marmolejo. "They’re sacrificing their person, their officer.”

And that’s how Officer Vasquez Lasso will be remembered. A 32 year old man who sacrificed his life to protect others.