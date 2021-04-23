Hundreds Attend Balloon Release For 7-Year-Old Fatally Shot in McDonald's Drive-Thru

Hundreds of people gathered at a balloon release Friday night in memory of Jaslyn Adams, a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot while waiting with her father in the drive-thru of a Homan Square McDonald's.

On Thursday, police apprehended a suspect in the girl's murder following a sprawling incident that resulted in an officer shooting the man on the Eisenhower Expressway. Charges have yet to be filed.

Friday's vigil in honor of Jaslyn began near 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, where Chicago police officers and Illinois State Police troopers provided an escort to hundreds of mourners.

“My message to the community, consider yourself, consider your kids, consider your family when you pick up a gun and you choose to go out and take a careless action like that,” Kenneth Smith, who attended the vigil, said.

Janetta Young, president and founder of the Heavy Chevy Truck Club, said she took part in the caravan to show support for Jaslyn's family.

“I have kids. I have a 13-year-old, and I can’t even imagine, you know, making funeral arrangements for someone that young,” she said. “I can’t imagine what the family is going through.”

Chicago police said detectives are searching for other individuals involved in Jaslyn's murder and hope someone in the community will turn them in.

“I’m just praying that there’s a change that they can stop and look at the bigger picture. said Chicago resident Tyeshia Cannady. “These innocent kids don’t deserve this. They don’t deserve this. They don’t.”