A mass shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood left at least six people hurt, including a 15-year-old who suffered serious injuries.

According to Chicago police, a group was standing in the 900 block of North Pulaski at approximately 12:46 a.m. Monday when an unknown assailant opened fire, striking at least five individuals.

A 15-year-old was shot in the neck, and she was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, but was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire, and were all listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

A sixth victim, a 31-year-old woman, walked into a hospital after the shooting with a wound in her right thigh. She was in good condition, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation. According to initial reports the gunman fled on foot from the scene, but no further information was immediately available.