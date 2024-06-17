Chicago Gun Violence

Humboldt Park shooting leaves 6 hurt, including teen girl

Five other individuals suffered minor injuries in the shooting

A white Chicago police paddywagon is shown on the left side of a screen, with a Chicago police SUV on the right side. It's dark on the street and police tape is seen between the vehicles.

A mass shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood left at least six people hurt, including a 15-year-old who suffered serious injuries.

According to Chicago police, a group was standing in the 900 block of North Pulaski at approximately 12:46 a.m. Monday when an unknown assailant opened fire, striking at least five individuals.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

A 15-year-old was shot in the neck, and she was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, but was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire, and were all listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

A sixth victim, a 31-year-old woman, walked into a hospital after the shooting with a wound in her right thigh. She was in good condition, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation. According to initial reports the gunman fled on foot from the scene, but no further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Gun Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us