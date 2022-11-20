Libertyville

Human Skeletal Remains Found in Suburban Libertyville, Police Say

Human skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning in north suburban Libertyville, police said.

The finding was reported to Libertyville police about 8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive and “confirmed the remains were human,” authorities said.

A Lake County sheriff’s office K9 unit led officers to additional skeletal remains found in a nearby wooded area, police said. The area is adjacent to the Des Plaines River.

Libertyville police and the Lake County coroner’s office are conducting a death investigation.

