Human Remains Found in Heavily-Wooded Area in Unincorporated Joliet Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office announced that human remains were discovered in a wooded-area in unincorporated Joliet Township this week, and authorities are working to identify those remains.

According to authorities, deputies were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday after a group of individuals, who were new to the area, discovered a human skull, femur and other bones in a wooded area in the 700 block of Patterson Road.

Thursday morning, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted a thorough search of the area. Using cadaver dogs, they were able to discover more bones and “other items of evidentiary value.”

It is unknown at this time how long the remains have been at the location, and it is unclear when authorities will be able to identify the victim’s body.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.