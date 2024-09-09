Human remains found as search for missing Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue continues

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous report on Elijah Vue's disappearance.

Authorities in Wisconsin confirmed human remains were found on Saturday in the city of Two Rivers, the same community where a 3-year-old boy, Elijah Vue, was reported missing in February.

The discovery on private property was made by a local deer hunter who immediately notified law enforcement, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff's officials acknowledged Vue's disappearance, but didn't confirm a connection, writing "...At this time, we are unable to confirm if the remains discovered are related to this case."

The department declined to provide specific information regarding the race, sex or age of the remains, but did note that determining the identity will be a "lengthy process."

No major developments in the case have occurred since mid-March, when a blanket belonging to the toddler was found approximately 3.7 miles from where he was last seen.

Elijah was last seen in late February, when the 3-year-old disappeared from an apartment where he was staying with his mother's boyfriend, Jesse Vang. Elijah's mother, Katrina Baur, told police she had left the 3-year-old with Vang several days earlier because she wanted him to teach her son “to be a man,” and she had intended to pick him up on Feb. 23, according to a criminal complaint.

On the day of Elijah's disappearance, Vang called police and reported the boy missing, telling officers he had taken a nap and brought the 3-year-old in the bedroom with him. But when he awoke some three hours later, the toddler was gone, according to court documents.

Both Baur and Vang were charged with child neglect, but no charges had been filed in connection with Elijah's disappearance.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a $40,000 reward for information that leads to Elijah's return and and/or an arrest and conviction in his disappearance.