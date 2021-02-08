Many watching the Super Bowl on Sunday may have noticed a Huggies commercial featuring newborn babies born on the same day the ad aired.

What you may not have known is that one of those newborn infants was born in Chicago.

According to Huggies, the commercial featured Donyelle, of Chicago.

Huggies said the commercial was largely pre-produced, but included eight babies who were each born on Feb. 7, 2021 - the same day the commercial aired.

"Huggies started outreach in late 2020 to its network of hospital partners, signing on dozens of partners before game day," the company said in a statement. "Together, Huggies and these long-time hospital partners engaged expecting parents and had them submit user-generated content of their newborns for the spot. All the footage of the gameday newborns were submitted virtually."

The eight babies included some from Tampa, where the game took place. But also five from elsewhere in the U.S., including both Chicago and Green Bay.

