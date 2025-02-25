Michigan Avenue

Huge new Chicago Harry Potter Shop on Michigan Avenue sets opening date

The shop, at 676 N. Michigan Avenue, will contain the "largest Butterbeer bar in the U.S."

Chicago's long-awaited Harry Potter Shop on Michigan Avenue officially has an opening date.

Harry Potter Shop Chicago, at 676 N. Michigan Ave., will open its doors April 10, 2025, according to a Tuesday release. The 12,300 square-foot store, located below the Omni Hotel Chicago, comes following the success of official Harry Potter Shops at Kings Cross in London and in Manhattan, the release said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"With the incredible success of the New York flagship store, bringing the Harry Potter world to life on Michigan Avenue was an absolute must," Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery retail experiences said in the release. "From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world."  

Harry Potter Shop Chicago Front of Store
Harry Potter Shop Chicago Front of Store

The store will welcome guests with a "moving mermaid-stained glass window," the release said, which fans will recognize from both the window in the Prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts.

Inside the store, fans will also notice nods to "the three tasks of the Triwizard Tournament," including suspended broomsticks "on fire," a maze patterned floor and a Golden Egg centerpiece straight from from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the release said.

The store also features a number of themed areas, including a Chicago section, a MinaLima section, house themed apparel, a personalization section and a Honey dukes-inspired confectionary.

Local

North Lawndale 31 mins ago

1 worker dead, another injured in electrical accident on West Side

Midway Airport 33 mins ago

Midway airport close call: What we know after Southwest plane, business jet almost hit on runway

At the heart of the store is the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S., the release said, "inspired by Chicago's famous style of speakeasies."

More information about the store and opening can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Michigan AvenueRetail
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us