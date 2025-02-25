Huge new Chicago Harry Potter Shop on Michigan Avenue sets opening date

Chicago's long-awaited Harry Potter Shop on Michigan Avenue officially has an opening date.

Harry Potter Shop Chicago, at 676 N. Michigan Ave., will open its doors April 10, 2025, according to a Tuesday release. The 12,300 square-foot store, located below the Omni Hotel Chicago, comes following the success of official Harry Potter Shops at Kings Cross in London and in Manhattan, the release said.

"With the incredible success of the New York flagship store, bringing the Harry Potter world to life on Michigan Avenue was an absolute must," Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery retail experiences said in the release. "From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world."

The store will welcome guests with a "moving mermaid-stained glass window," the release said, which fans will recognize from both the window in the Prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts.

Inside the store, fans will also notice nods to "the three tasks of the Triwizard Tournament," including suspended broomsticks "on fire," a maze patterned floor and a Golden Egg centerpiece straight from from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the release said.

The store also features a number of themed areas, including a Chicago section, a MinaLima section, house themed apparel, a personalization section and a Honey dukes-inspired confectionary.

At the heart of the store is the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S., the release said, "inspired by Chicago's famous style of speakeasies."

More information about the store and opening can be found here.