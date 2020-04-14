coronavirus in illinois

How Wrigley Field is Transforming to Help Chicago Battle Coronavirus

Because players are unable to utilize the field, the Chicago Cubs' stadium will be used to help with efforts to fight coronavirus.

By Becca Wood

The Chicago Cubs are partnering with Lakeview Pantry to set up a food packing and distribution center on Wrigley Field's concourse, the team announced.

Volunteers will pack nutritious groceries and essential items for those financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning this week, volunteers are scheduled to work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday through Saturday until further notice.

Distribution of these items will begin Saturday, April 18, at Wrigley Field and will continue to take place from noon until 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday.

Hotel Zachary near Wrigley Field will reopen this week through April 30 to healthcare workers from Lakeview's Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center who are in need of a place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to volunteer at www.lakeviewpantry.org/wrigley .

