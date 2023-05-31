How Will the White Sox Play Second Base Amid Elvis Andrus' Return?

How will White Sox play second base amid Elvis Andrus' return? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Elvis Andrus is "close" to returning to the White Sox, according to Pedro Grifol before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

He's finishing a rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights as he nurses back an oblique strain that saw him go on the 15-day injured list. With the Knights, in three games, he's slashing .364/.417/.636. He texted Grifol this week saying he "feels good" and is ready to return to the big leagues.

While Andrus has been away, Romy González stepped into his spot dutifully and emphatically, giving the White Sox multiple excellent performances at second base and the plate. How will Grifol address having two ready second basemen at his disposal?

"I don't think I'm gonna be mixing and matching at second base," Grifol said before Wednesday's game against the Angels. "We need to win baseball games. If somebody's playing as well as Romy's playing, then he's gonna play. If Elvis comes in and does what he can do, he's gonna play. Those are conversations that I'll have with whoever's involved and we're gonna put the best team on the field that's gonna help us win a baseball game."

While difficult to read between the lines, it seems as if Grifol will continue to roll with González at second base. That's a solid route to take.

Over the last five games, González is hitting .278 from the plate with three home runs, five hits and four RBIs. He's played exceptionally well on defense, too, making difficult plays in the infield. In 19 games at second base this season, he holds positive defensive runs saved value, proving his worth as a slightly above-average second baseman.

Andrus is just as good of a defender at second base as González, if not better. On the flip side, his bat hasn't been strong this season. He's holding a slash line of .201/.280/.254 without a home run and 13 RBIs.

And while González's bat throughout this season has been almost just as underwhelming as Andrus', it's been potent lately.

Another factor to consider -- González is a young, homegrown product of the White Sox. The front office spoke highly of him during spring training and added him into the mix of potential everyday second basemen before the Sox signed Andrus. They'll prioritize getting González on the field if he's earned the starting job at second base.

And that's the right call. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. And González ain't broke right now.

