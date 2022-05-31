How White Sox Offense Can Produce Without Tim Anderson

How Sox offense may be able to produce without Anderson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Tony La Russa announced the White Sox would be without Tim Anderson for around three weeks, and maybe a bit more, the immediate concern was how the team would replace him in the offense. The team has struggled at the plate for most of the season, and Anderson was not only the only player hitting over .300, his .356 average ranked third-best in baseball.

But on Tuesday it wasn’t the offense that kept the Sox from winning. In fact, the offense kept the team in the game, and we got a glimpse at how they may be able to survive without their spark plug at the top of the lineup.

“This was one of the best offensive nights we’ve had, so we didn’t miss anybody,” La Russa said. “I give credit to the guys who played. They gave great at-bats for nine innings.”

The White Sox didn’t rely on just one player to carry the load, even though Andrew Vaughn did most of the damage with a 4-5 night that included a home run. The team got contributions throughout the order, from guys who are expected to hit well一 like José Abreu一 to guys further down the card一 like Reese McGuire and Danny Mendick.

It wasn’t just the team effort that helped, however. Many hitters were able to work deep counts, which gave them the opportunity to see more pitches, while driving up starter Kevin Gausman’s pitch count in the process. The hitters put together eight five-plus pitch at-bats, and two nine-plus pitch at-bats, forcing Gausman to grind a bit more than he’s used to. That’s also way more than the average 3.81 pitches/plate appearance that the White Sox saw heading into Tuesday’s game. It’s too small of a sample size to tell if a shift to working longer counts will help the team in the long run, but Tuesday’s decent success may warrant the Sox to try a similar approach moving forward.

If the team wants to hover around .500 while Anderson is on the shelf, this will likely have to be the recipe: Everyone in the lineup picking up a little bit of slack, and opting to swing at only truly choice pitches early in the count. If not for a subpar start from Lucas Giolito and a big baserunning gaffe in the sixth inning, that formula may have been enough to start the team’s stretch without Anderson on the right foot.

“We had a great chance to win,” said La Russa. “We just didn’t win.”

