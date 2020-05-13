How Well Do Stars of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago PD’ Know Chicago?

They star in shows with "Chicago" in the title, but how well do the casts of the "One Chicago" dramas know the town?

Several stars from "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago PD" played trivia to raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas came up with the concept, saying it was a great opportunity for them to give back to the community that’s so important to them. Participating cast members included: David Eigenberg, Jason Beghe, Nick Gehlfuss, LaRoyce Hawkins, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Tracy Spiridakos, Dominic Rains and Brian Tee.

We will be testing our cast’s knowledge of all things Chicago and with each correct answer a donation will be made," the fundraising page states.

Donations for the fundraiser are being accepted through June 7.