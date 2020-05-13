Chicago Trivia

How Well Do Stars of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago PD’ Know Chicago?

Several stars from the "One Chicago" dramas played trivia to raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository

NBCUniversal, Inc.

They star in shows with "Chicago" in the title, but how well do the casts of the "One Chicago" dramas know the town?

Several stars from "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago PD" played trivia to raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Haas came up with the concept, saying it was a great opportunity for them to give back to the community that’s so important to them. Participating cast members included: David Eigenberg, Jason Beghe, Nick Gehlfuss, LaRoyce Hawkins, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Tracy Spiridakos, Dominic Rains and Brian Tee.

Local

coronavirus illinois Apr 14

NBC 5 Investigates: See Where Illinois Stands Now on Coronavirus Cases, Rates and More

Illinois House 27 mins ago

Illinois General Assembly to Convene May 20 in Springfield

We will be testing our cast’s knowledge of all things Chicago and with each correct answer a donation will be made," the fundraising page states.

Donations for the fundraiser are being accepted through June 7.

This article tagged under:

Chicago TriviaChicago FireChicago PDChicago MedGreater Chicago Food Depository
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us