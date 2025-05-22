The fourth annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is set for another year in the Windy City, and organizers are calling for volunteers.

The race will take place June 1, and there will be two days of packet pick-up May 30 and 31.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Want to be part of the race without being a participant? There are still lots of open volunteer spots, and the official race website lists both individual and group roles.

Individual volunteer opportunities include course marshals, information team members and start corral volunteers.

Course marshals are crucial in ensuring the course stays clear of viewer and vehicle traffic. They also act as a source of information about the event and the area. Information team volunteers are responsible for assisting race participants, spectators and others by providing general information including directions and answer questions. Start corral volunteers regulate access to the starting points of the race.

You can also volunteer with a group and can even act as a group leader. More information about volunteer groups is available here.

The half marathon is also in need of medical volunteers to lend support to participants on race day. Medical volunteer assignments are based on a variety of factors including background, training and event safety.

Key volunteer applications are still available on the site as well. This role includes management and leadership of other volunteer groups and additional time dedicated to the event.

You can also apply to be a packet pick-up volunteer. This is a crucial step of the race process, and the first stop for many of the participants. More information about packet pick-up volunteering can be found here.