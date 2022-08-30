How to watch White Sox vs. Twins in Spanish and English originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night for the first game in a three-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for a strong performance, trailing in the divisional playoff race.

Here’s all the streaming info for Friday's game:

How can I watch the White Sox Spanish-language broadcast?

NBC Sports Chicago Plus will carry the Spanish-language commentary beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, September 2. You can stream it live here.

Ozzie Guillén, the White Sox’s World Series-winning former manager, will be providing color commentary alongside play-by-play from Telemundo Chicago sports anchor Héctor Lozano. Guillén and Lozano teamed up for the White Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1 and Houston Astros game on Aug. 15.

“These kinds of opportunities don't happen every day,” Guillén said. “I hope that these games will open the door to more games being available in Spanish in the future.”

Pregame and postgame coverage, hosted by Chuck Garfien in English, will also air on NBCSC+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

How can I watch White Sox vs. Twins in English?

The game will be broadcast in English on NBC Sports Chicago as usual, beginning with pregame at 6:30 p.m. CT. You can stream it live here.

What other White Sox games will be broadcast in Spanish?

Guillén and Lozano will be on the call for one more Spanish language broadcasts this season, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the White Sox host the Colorado Rockies. That game also starts at 7:00 p.m. CT and will be aired in Spanish on NBC Sports Chicago Plus.

