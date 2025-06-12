NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the mass and celebration in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

Rate Field is hosting a celebratory event in honor of Pope Leo XIV Saturday, and we're making sure everyone can watch.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The special occasion features a message from the pope himself, a true White Sox fan. "Chicago Celebrates Pope Leo XIV," takes place June 14 at Rate Field, the home of the White Sox.

Here's how to make sure you don't miss out.

The event will be shown on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago, offering a live feed of the celebration from start to finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The stream will be available to watch in the player above, on NBC Chicago's website and app, and on the 24/7 streaming channel, which can be found here.

It will include a video message from Pope Leo XIV to the "young people of the world," according to a flyer, and also feature prayers and music. Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant, the flyer said, and the emcee will be Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

The Mass will start at 4 p.m.