NOTE: A live feed of the 2024 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will appear in the player above starting at 6:50 a.m. Sunday

Not able to watch your favorite runners cross the finish line in person at this year's Bank of America Chicago 13.1?

We've got you covered.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the start and finish lines at Sunday's race.

The stream will begin at 6:50 a.m. with the start of the wheelchair division and will offer a feed of the finish line once the first racers near completion. The finish line camera will continue until 11 a.m.

Watch live in the player above or on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps.

The fourth annual Chicago 13.1 is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on Chicago's West Side.

When does the race begin?

The race will step off on Sunday, with the wheelchair division getting things going at 6:50 a.m. and the open division race starting at 7 a.m.

Where is the racecourse?

The course begins and ends at Chicago’s Garfield Park, with athletes running through Humboldt Park and Douglass Park as part of the course through the city’s West Side.

Numerous streets will be closed for the event, including Humboldt Drive between Augusta Boulevard and North Avenue. Franklin Boulevard is closed between Central Park Avenue to Sacramento Boulevard, and Independence Boulevard will close between Jackson and Douglas.

Prior to the race, Music Center Circle and Woodward Drive both closed on Wednesday, while parts of Madison and Jackson will close beginning on Saturday.

A full list of closures can be found on the Chicago OEMC website.

Is there a time limit to run the race?

The course time limit is three hours and 15 minutes, meaning participants will need to maintain at least a 15-minute mile to complete the race.

"Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel," the race website states.