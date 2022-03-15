bank of america chicago marathon

How to Watch the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Live

NBC Chicago offers live coverage of the race from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, March 20

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

[UGCCHI-CJ]shamrock shuffle 12

Thousands of runners will course through Chicago for the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K, stepping off on Sunday, March 20, for the first time in two years. Can't make it out to watch in person? With NBC Chicago, you won't miss a step.

No matter what you’re doing, you can catch live coverage of the race, including start and finish line coverage, starting at 8 a.m. right here on nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Mar 11

How to Cheer on Runners at The 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Mar 4

Here's When the Shamrock Shuffle Steps Off in Chicago This Month

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first wave of runners will step off Grant Park at 8:30 a.m., with the second following at 9 a.m. Watch friends and family finish the race live until 11 a.m.

The beloved race known for unofficially marking the start of outdoor running season returns with a fresh route that braids together sights from the Chicago River and St. Patrick’s Day festivities throughout the city.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

bank of america chicago marathonChicago MarathonBank of America ChicagoBank of America Shamrock ShuffleShamrock Shuffle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us