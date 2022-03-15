How to Watch the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Live

Thousands of runners will course through Chicago for the 2022 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K, stepping off on Sunday, March 20, for the first time in two years. Can't make it out to watch in person? With NBC Chicago, you won't miss a step.

No matter what you’re doing, you can catch live coverage of the race, including start and finish line coverage, starting at 8 a.m. right here on nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com.

You also can tune into NBC 5 for live reports of the race kickoff and winner finishes.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first wave of runners will step off Grant Park at 8:30 a.m., with the second following at 9 a.m. Watch friends and family finish the race live until 11 a.m.

The beloved race known for unofficially marking the start of outdoor running season returns with a fresh route that braids together sights from the Chicago River and St. Patrick’s Day festivities throughout the city.