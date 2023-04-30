How to watch Sunday’s Cubs game vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs fans will hope their team can salvage one game of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but may be wondering how they can catch the action.

Sunday’s game between the two clubs is one of 19 this season that will stream exclusively on Peacock, the streaming service operated by NBC.

Fans can access Peacock on a wide variety of platforms and devices. For a full list, fans can head to PeacockTV.com, or can download the app on their mobile device.

Once downloaded, fans can use their email address to create a Peacock account. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, with additional plans available for fewer ads.

Xfinity customers can link their account to Peacock to watch content for no additional charge.

Chicago sports fans will recognize the play-by-play voice on the call for the game, as Chris Vosters will handle those duties for Peacock.

Vosters is the play-by-play voice of the Chicago Blackhawks on NBC Sports Chicago.

He’ll be joined in the booth by Ryan Sweeney, who played for the Cubs in 2013 and 2014, and Tommy Hutton.

This is the first of two Cubs games that will exclusively be available on the streaming service, with the team’s June 18 game against the Baltimore Orioles also on the docket.

First pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with Justin Steele taking the bump for the Cubs.



