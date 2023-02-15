How to watch, schedule, more for USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is gradually approaching, but it’s not the first women’s tournament of the year for the United States women’s national team.

That would be the SheBelieves Cup, which is set to begin on Feb. 16.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Four teams – including the host USWNT – will compete for the silverware that would provide a morale boost ahead of the summer.

Here’s what to know about the SheBelieves Cup 2023 as the USWNT prepares to win for the fourth straight year:

What is the SheBelieves Cup?

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual U.S.-based tournament comprising four teams that compete in a round-robin style format.

After the three games are played, the team with the most points accumulated are crowned champions.

The first edition of the tournament began in 2016 and has been hosted every year since. The USWNT have won five times, while France won in 2017 and England in 2019. The U.S. won the last three tournaments.

When is the SheBelieves Cup 2023?

The 2023 edition of the tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 16, and will end on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Where is the SheBelieves Cup 2023?

With three matchdays come three cities for the tournament: Orlando, Fla., Nashville, Tenn., and Frisco, Texas.

Exploria Stadium (home of Orlando City), Geodis Park (Nashville SC) and Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas) are the three stadiums.

What nations are in the SheBelieves Cup 2023?

Along with the USWNT, Canada, Brazil and Japan are the three teams invited to compete.

In FIFA’s latest ranking of the women’s international teams on Dec. 9, 2022, the USWNT came in No. 1, Canada was No. 6, Brazil was No. 9 and Japan was No. 11.

What is the USWNT’s schedule for the SheBelieves Cup 2023?

Here’s the fixture list for the USWNT:

Thursday, Feb. 16: USWNT vs. Canada – 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 19: USWNT vs. Japan – 2:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Feb. 22: USWNT vs. Brazil – 6 p.m. CT

How to watch USWNT in SheBelieves Cup 2023

Here’s how to catch the action on both television and streaming:

Who is on the USWNT roster in the SheBelieves Cup 2023?

Here are the 23 players who got called up by manager Vlatko Andonovski:

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon)

Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards