How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Live TV, Streaming Options and More

The world's attention will be focused on the United Kingdom Monday as the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II takes place, the culmination of nearly two weeks of events honoring the country's longest-reigning monarch.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to tune in as members of the Royal Family, U.K. citizens and world leaders say goodbye to the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 years old.

Here's more information about the funeral, including where you can see it - both online and on television:

NBC 5 will bring you live on-air coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. CST, with the funeral set to begin at 5 a.m. at Windsor Castle. Services will also be streamed online on NBCChicago.com and the NBCChicago app.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While funeral coverage will air on NBC 5, those looking for Chicago news can find it on NBC 5's 24-7 streaming channel on Peacock. Prior to funeral coverage, your local Chicago news will air as normal from 4 to 4:30 a.m.

Then, at 4:30 a.m., coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral will begin on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Starting at 5 a.m., your local Chicago news continues on the NBC Chicago News channel on Peacock.

Head here to learn how to see NBC Chicago News on Peacock.