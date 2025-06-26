Next month, four fan-favorite Premier League clubs will compete in two matches at Chicago's Soldier Field.

As part of the Premier League’s 2025 Summer Series, AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United and West Ham United will play games across three cities in the United States, including a doubleheader in Chicago.

Those matches will both take place July 30, with the first match kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

To score tickets for the matches, fans can go to the Premier League website.

A single ticket provides access to both games. In Chicago, West Ham United and Everton will play first, followed by Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to Chicago, the same four teams will compete in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The series’ detailed schedule is available here.

According to the Premier League, customers are not restricted to a single date or venue but can only purchase up to eight tickets at once. However, those looking to request a larger group order can do so by contacting the League.

Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster, and prices start at $77, including fees. Around a quarter of tickets are available for less than $100, according to the Premier League.

Manchester United is known the world over as one of the biggest clubs in the sport, capturing a slew of Premier League titles and establishing themselves as one of the league's most legendary teams.

Under new coach Ruben Amorim, the team finished 15th in the league. Prior to this season, United had never finished worse than eighth in the league, setting off a flurry of moves as the team looks to recapture its past glory.

Bournemouth is coming off one of their best Premier League seasons in recent memory, finishing ninth with 56 points during the 2024-25 campaign. Their point total is their best in their eight seasons in England's top flight.

Everton finished in 13th spot in the league with 48 points last season. They are preparing for one of the biggest moments in club history later this year when they move into their new home at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which will replace the iconic Goodison Park as their home ground. Their first home match of the season will come on Aug. 23 when they take on Brighton Hove Albion.

West Ham finished in 14th place in the league last season, a step back from previous successes. They had finished ninth in the previous season, but had won the Europa Conference League in 2023 before reaching the Europa League quarterfinals in the following campaign.