How to watch Pope Leo XIV deliver a special message during mass at Rate Field

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the mass and celebration in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

In celebration of the first American-born pope, Chicago-area native Leo XIV, Rate Field is hosting a mass and celebration of the pope Saturday.

The special occasion includes a message from Pope Leo himself, a White Sox fan who recently donned the team's cap at The Vatican.

The event will be shown on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago, offering a live feed of the celebration from start to finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The stream will be available to watch in the player above, on NBC Chicago's website and app, and on the 24/7 streaming channel, which can be found here.

It will include a video message from Pope Leo XIV to the "young people of the world," according to a flyer, and also feature prayers and music. Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant, the flyer said, and the emcee will be Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

The Mass will start at 4 p.m.