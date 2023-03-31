How to Watch NASCAR at Richmond: Entry List, TV, Weather, Odds

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Entry list, TV, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time to go short track racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend for a 400-lap race around the Virginia circuit. The 0.75-mile track first held a NASCAR race in 1953, hosting at least one race every year since 1955.

Nicknamed the “Action Track,” Richmond will host two races during the 2023 regular season – first on Sunday, then again in August as the battle for the playoffs heats up.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Toyota Owners 400 this weekend:

What is the NASCAR at Richmond entry list?

Thirty-seven drivers will race this weekend at Richmond. The usual drivers are all competing – outside of Chase Elliott, who is still recovering from a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding fall on March 3.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will fill in for Elliott, while two other Xfinity drivers – Chandler Smith for Kaulig Racing and Anthony Alfredo for Live Fast Motorsports – will also race. Smith is making his Cup debut, while Alfredo is making his first Cup start since 2021.

Here’s the full entry list for Richmond:

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

No. 9, Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

No. 13, Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 42, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

No. 51, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports

No. 78, Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing

When is the NASCAR race at Richmond in 2023?

The Toyota Owners 400 is set for Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Before the race on Sunday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 37-car field will be split into two groups, with each group practicing for 15 minutes on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two practice groups will make a single lap in the first round, with the five fastest times in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers each make a single lap to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 37 will be set based on speeds from the first round.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule at Richmond?

Saturday, April 1 (FS1 and streaming)

Sunday, April 2 (FS1 and streaming)

Toyota Owners 400: 2:30 p.m. CT, FS1, FoxSports.com

Did Hendrick Motorsports win its penalty appeal?

Well, sort of.

Hendrick Motorsports was hit with a massive penalty after NASCAR found that they modified single-sourced parts on their cars. The organization appealed the penalty, and the appeals panel found that they did violate the rules, but the severity of the penalty was altered.

Hendrick will still pay a $400,000 fine and all four of its crew chiefs will be suspended for four races. But all points penalties that were originally awarded to the four cars and three drivers (Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron) have been restored.

Who are the past winners at Richmond?

Hamlin and Harvick won the two races at Richmond last year, with the former winning in the spring and the latter winning in the summer.

While those two veterans have had major success at the Virginia track, another driver has actually been even better. Kyle Busch leads all drivers with six wins at Richmond, which is tied for second on the all-time list behind Richard Petty (13 wins).

Beyond Busch, five other active drivers have multiple wins at the track: Harvick (4), Hamlin (4), Truex (3), Keselowski (2) and Logano (2). Larson (2017) and Bowman (2021) each have one victory.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

Since 2009, one manufacturer has asserted its dominance at Richmond: Toyota.

In 27 races over that span, Toyota has 16 wins – including six of the last nine and nine of the last 14. Last year, Toyota scored four top-10 finishes in both Richmond races despite only having six cars in each race.

But even with those facts, Toyota drivers are not the biggest favorites to win this weekend. Instead, it’s Harvick in a Ford and Byron and Larson in Chevrolets. Harvick finished second and first at Richmond last year though, so he’s rightfully earned the top spot.

Here’s a full look at the favorites to win at Richmond before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Kevin Harvick, +550

William Byron, +600

Kyle Larson, +650

Christopher Bell, +775

Denny Hamlin, +800

Martin Truex Jr., +850

Kyle Busch, +850

Tyler Reddick, +1400

Joey Logano, +1500

Ross Chastain, +1600

Ryan Blaney, +1800

Alex Bowman, +1800

Brad Keselowski, +2200

Bubba Wallace, +2800

Daniel Suarez, +2800

What is the Richmond Raceway weather for NASCAR?

NBC Washington is expecting ideal conditions for the race on Sunday. Temperatures could reach 63 degrees on Sunday, with sunny skies and just a 4% chance of rain. Practice and qualifying on Saturday could be in jeopardy though, with a 75% chance of showers in the morning before a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

